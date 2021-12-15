One of the nation’s foremost cannabis activist groups, the Marijuana Policy Project (MPP), on Wednesday announced it has chosen former Illinois state Sen. Toi Hutchinson as its new president and CEO.

Hutchinson succeeds Steven Hawkins, who was appointed executive director in 2018 after the departure of MPP founder Rob Kampia.

Hawkins has been serving in dual leadership roles at the MPP and U.S. Cannabis Council (USCC) since being appointed CEO of the latter organization almost a year ago.

Hawkins will continue as CEO of the USCC.

The Washington DC-based Marijuana Policy Project, meanwhile, will remain a member of the USCC and will continue to share staff and resources, according to a news release.

In the release, the MPP touted Hutchinson’s work as a senior adviser to Gov. J.B. Pritzker in Illinois, where she helped oversee the rollout of the state’s thriving adult-use marijuana market.

“Toi’s unique resume is perfectly suited to lead MPP as we finish our reform work state-by-state across the country,” MPP board Chair Sal Pace said in the release.