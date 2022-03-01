Marijuana vape customers to get up to $200 each in Oregon class action case

Class action settlement checks of up to $200 each will soon be sent to Oregon consumers who bought certain mislabeled marijuana vapes from Cura Partners in 2018 and 2019.

Portland, Oregon-based Cura last year reached a $500,000 settlement in the case, which pertains to Select Elite, Select Pax and Select Dabbables vapes purchased between Aug. 15, 2018, and Nov. 22, 2019, according to The Oregonian newspaper.

ADVERTISEMENT

The case provides a cautionary tale of the consequences of mislabeled cannabis products.

Cura’s product packaging failed to note that ingredients included botanical terpenes.

Cura, which was acquired in 2019 by Massachusetts-based multistate operator Curaleaf Holdings, also agreed to pay a $110,000 “dishonest conduct” penalty to settle the case with Oregon marijuana regulators, the newspaper reported.

Separately, the company is facing lawsuits and a state investigation for inadvertently putting THC in certain CBD wellness drops sold last year.

Curaleaf reportedly settled 10 lawsuits, but U.S. District Court records show that eight cases have been closed with three still active.

Growing is all about the lighting: MJBizDaily Lighting Buyers Guide Read our exclusive guide for strategies and tips from expert cultivators who have amassed decades of experience studying horticulture lighting. Curated by MJBizDaily. Inside: Horticultural professionals debunk 8 common lighting myths in cannabis

How cannabis extraction companies can reduce energy costs

Why experts say the future of horticultural lighting is in LED technology

Cannabis lighting Glossary of Terms

Buyers checklist Get the Lighting Guide

According to the lawsuits, several individuals said they had to go to hospital emergency rooms after taking the mislabeled wellness drops.

Consumers can file claims at oregonclassactionsettlement.com. The deadline is April 29.