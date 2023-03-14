Maryland adult-use marijuana bill heads to Senate after House approval

If an adult-use marijuana implementation bill passes the Maryland Senate, recreational sales in the state could begin this summer.

That scenario came closer to reality Friday when Maryland’s House of Representatives voted 103-32 in favor of a bill that would launch recreational cannabis sales as soon as July 1.

The measure is now headed to the Senate, which is working on an adult-use measure of its own, the Associated Press reported.

House Bill 0566 details how adult-use cannabis will be taxed and how operators will be licensed.

The bill – which aims to give medical cannabis operators and social equity licensees first dibs at the impending market – stems from voter passage in November of a constitutional amendment to legalize marijuana use and possession for adults 21 and older.

Lawmakers are aiming to have the details of adult-use regulation ironed out in time for a July 1 launch.

According to MJBizDaily estimates, an adult-use market in Maryland would generate $550 million to $600 million in its first year and up to $1 billion in its fourth year.