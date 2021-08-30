Maryland marijuana operator rebrands, starts franchise program

Maryland-based marijuana operator Curio Wellness rebranded its retail business under the entity Far & Dotter and started taking applications for franchises in Maryland and nine other hot markets as it aspires to capitalize on a cannabis retail trend.

Far & Dotter, which is Swedish for father and daughter, reflects Curio’s founding by a father-daughter team, Michael and Wendy Bronfein.

Meanwhile, Curio said it is taking applications for franchises in Florida, Illinois, Maryland, Massachusetts, Michigan, Missouri, New Jersey, Ohio, Pennsylvania and Virginia.

That moves ties into Curio’s December announcement it was launching an investment fund to support potential franchisees, especially women, minorities and disabled veterans.

The idea is to provide startup loans for the entrepreneurs who, in turn, will repay the loans with a portion of their retail earnings until they secure a 100% ownership in a franchise.