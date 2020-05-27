Only 10% of Maryland medical cannabis investors are minorities

One in 10 investors pumping money into Maryland’s medical marijuana industry are minorities, again highlighting the overwhelming stakes held by whites in the cannabis sector.

The Capital News Service reported that the data, which comes from the state Medical Cannabis Commission, also shows that the few minority investors who do exist in Maryland tend to hold smaller ownership stakes than their white counterparts.

The data emerged from the commission’s Annual Report on Minority and Women Owners and Employees, which requires information from licensed MMJ companies by June 1 annually.

Other findings included: