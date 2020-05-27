Only 10% of Maryland medical cannabis investors are minorities

One in 10 investors pumping money into Maryland’s medical marijuana industry are minorities, again highlighting the overwhelming stakes held by whites in the cannabis sector.
The data emerged from the commission’s Annual Report on Minority and Women Owners and Employees, which requires information from licensed MMJ companies by June 1 annually.
Other findings included:
- Green Leaf Medical, which has 34 black investors, the most of any MMJ company in Maryland, is only 21% owned by all those black investors combined.
- Just four of 26 licensed cultivation or processing businesses are owned by women or minorities. Those are HMS Health, Seven Points Agro, Kind Therapeutics and Chesapeake Alternatives.
- Only two companies licensed to cultivate or process are owned by minorities: HMS Health and Seven Points Agro.