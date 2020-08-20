Maryland relaxes costly, duplicative cannabis security requirements

Maryland’s marijuana regulators are easing some costly and burdensome security requirements while also requiring medical cannabis businesses to keep video surveillance footage for a longer time.
That previous rule, as interpreted by regulators, required businesses to spend an additional $20,000-$40,000 for dual computer servers, storage and other duplicate infrastructure, according to one cannabis security consultant.
The revised regulations also will require cannabis businesses to:
- Archive 90 days of video surveillance instead of 30 days.
- Make video recordings available within 48 hours upon request by state cannabis regulators or law enforcement.
Security is important in the cash-intensive marijuana industry, especially a fast-growing market such as Maryland.
The recent Marijuana Business Factbook projects sales in Maryland will roughly double this year, to $425 million-$525 million, and reach $825 million-$1 billion by 2024.