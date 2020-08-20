Maryland relaxes costly, duplicative cannabis security requirements

Maryland’s marijuana regulators are easing some costly and burdensome security requirements while also requiring medical cannabis businesses to keep video surveillance footage for a longer time.

The revised regulations, which take effect Sept. 1, will no longer require MMJ businesses to simultaneously record video surveillance at both its licensed facility and from an off-site premise, SecurityInfoWatch.com reported.

That previous rule, as interpreted by regulators, required businesses to spend an additional $20,000-$40,000 for dual computer servers, storage and other duplicate infrastructure, according to one cannabis security consultant.

The revised regulations also will require cannabis businesses to:

Archive 90 days of video surveillance instead of 30 days.

Make video recordings available within 48 hours upon request by state cannabis regulators or law enforcement.

Security is important in the cash-intensive marijuana industry, especially a fast-growing market such as Maryland.

The recent Marijuana Business Factbook projects sales in Maryland will roughly double this year, to $425 million-$525 million, and reach $825 million-$1 billion by 2024.