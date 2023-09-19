Massachusetts Cannabis Control Commission chair suspended

By MJBizDaily Staff

Don’t miss the opportunity to connect with 30,000 cannabis business leaders and entrepreneurs at MJBizCon 2023! Dare to join us? Buy your ticket today.

Shannon O’Brien, the chair of Massachusetts’ Cannabis Control Commission (CCC), has been suspended without pay.

It’s unclear why O’Brien was suspended last week by State Treasurer Deborah Goldberg, according to The Boston Globe, and the length of the suspension is unknown.

O’Brien was appointed to the role in September 2022.

She made headlines earlier this month when CCC Executive Director Shawn Collins contradicted O’Brien’s announcement that he had resigned from his role.

O’Brien also said in her July pronouncement that the CCC was going to be “in crisis” because of Collins’ departure.

She later apologized for the confusion she caused after Collins clarified that he was taking a temporary parental leave.

More confusion has reportedly ensued after O’Brien was suspended and no acting chair appointed in her absence.

In a meeting this week, the remaining commissioners disagreed about who should serve as acting chair through O’Brien’s suspension, the Boston Herald reported.

After a lengthy back-and-forth between commissioners, Ava Callender Concepcion was unanimously appointed acting chair on a temporary basis.

Concepcion later called O’Brien’s suspension “a really unfortunate distraction,” according to the Herald.

Related Stories From MjBiz

Cultivation

Cannabis MSO Tilt shifts strategy, cuts costs under new leadership: Q&A with interim CEO Tim Conder
Image of Tim Conder

News by State

California lawmakers send cannabis cafe bill to governor for signature
Image of a darkly lit lounge wit a red candle sitting on a table in the foreground.

Legal

Massachusetts adult-use marijuana sales hit $5 billion milestone
Image of Massachusetts state capitol building
All U.S. Briefs Massachusetts Medical & Recreational Recreational 
Emerald Logo
© 2023  Emerald X, LLC. All Rights Reserved.
ABOUT CAREERS AUTHORIZED SERVICE PROVIDERS DO NOT SELL MY PERSONAL INFORMATION    TERMS OF USE PRIVACY POLICY