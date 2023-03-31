Massachusetts closes marijuana dispensary after owner posts threatening video

The Massachusetts state Cannabis Control Commission (CCC) suspended the retail licenses of a growing dispensary chain on March 24, the day after the owner allegedly recorded a series of threatening social media posts.

The CCC ordered Elev8 Cannabis’s location in Athol, Massachusetts, closed as of midnight March 25.

The CCC also revoked provisional licenses for dispensaries in the towns of Williamstown and Orange.

As of Thursday, all locations were closed, the Greenfield Recorder reported.

Elev8 also has a location in Eugene, Oregon, which appears licensed, although Masslive reported that the staff and manager have resigned.

The CCC’s order cited “the acts” of majority owner Oluwaseun Adedeji, who is alleged to have posted a video to his Instagram account that “appeared to threaten violence” against former employees, according to multiple reports.

The CCC acknowledged Adedeji’s “disturbing” video soon after it was posted.

Per @MA_Cannabis spokesperson; The CCC is aware of a disturbing public video released earlier today by Seun Adedeji, owner of Elev8 in Athol. The agency also confirms Mr. Adedeji "has been under Commission investigation" and that further emergency action may be forthcoming. pic.twitter.com/PeXF1EGyqj — Grant Smith Ellis (@GrantSmithEllis) March 23, 2023

In February, the CCC informed Elev8 that its licensing was at risk due to “substantial” violations of state cannabis law.

The March 24 order did not elaborate on the nature of the violations but noted that corrections were required or Elev8 risked losing its license.

According to the CCC, Adedeji fired two employees in response to the February warning. A top executive also departed.

Adedeji had been arrested in October on charges alleging indecent exposure and lewd conduct, Masslive reported.

He was arrested March 23 on a bench warrant after missing a court hearing earlier this month.

That same day, prior to his arrest, after telling the CCC the business was closed, Adedeji posted a video to his Instagram account, in which he declared the store was open and he was running it alone.

He then “made a hand gesture imitating a hand gun,” the CCC said in its revocation notice.

“You touch my business, I will kill you,” Adedeji said, according to the CCC. “No, boy. I will not kill you. You f— with me, I’m gonna come for your everybody. Your whole family tree.”

Adedeji remains in police custody, according to reports.