Massachusetts fills two open seats on state Cannabis Control Commission

The main body regulating legal marijuana in Massachusetts is gaining two more members.

Nurys Camargo, an executive with AT&T who founded a nonprofit to mentor Latinas and has worked on youth-violence prevention. She will take the CCC’s social justice role for a five-year term starting in January.

Bruce Stebbins, a Republican political operative who sits on the Massachusetts Gaming Commission. He will also serve a five-year stint starting in January.

The appointments by state officials come as the regulatory agency focuses on implementing rules and managing an adult-use cannabis industry that has passed the $1 billion mark in total sales.

Commissioner Shaleen Title has been serving as an interim commissioner since her term expired in September and will not be reappointed. Title has been a staunch supporter of social equity initiatives in Massachusetts.

The appointments were made by the offices of the governor, attorney general and state treasurer.

Another seat designated to handling public safety remains open.