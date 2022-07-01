Massachusetts marijuana retailer must repay employees $33,000 in tips

A marijuana retail chain in Massachusetts must repay $33,000 in tips that were illegally withheld from employees at two of its stores.

According to the Abington News, Bud’s Goods & Provisions and its CEO, Alex Mazin, were cited by the Massachusetts attorney general’s office for breaking a state law that prohibits employers from taking tips given to workers.

The tips were allegedly kept from employees at Bud’s outlets in Abington and Worcester and given out at management’s discretion for meals while working or store credit, the news outlet reported.

The Massachusetts Cannabis Control Commission indicated to the Abington News that it had no plans to review the company’s state licenses.

Bud’s also has a location in Watertown.