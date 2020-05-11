Massachusetts preparing to allow recreational marijuana delivery

Applications for Massachusetts cannabis businesses that want to deliver recreational MJ will be available later this month, even though adult-use sales are on hold because of the coronavirus pandemic.

The state’s Cannabis Control Commission will release license applications on May 28 for businesses hoping to transport marijuana from retailers to residences, Boston.com reported.

Deliveries wouldn’t begin until adult-use sales restart, at the earliest.

Applications will be available for licensed cannabis microbusinesses – small-scale growers and/or manufacturers – that want to deliver their own products as well as third-party transport companies.

But for the first two years of the rec delivery initiative, only participants in the state’s equity program may apply.

Massachusetts already allows medical marijuana dispensaries to deliver cannabis products.

Applications will be available on the commission’s website.