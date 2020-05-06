The entrepreneurs behind Boston-based Drizly, which has long specialized in distributing alcohol to consumers, are branching out into cannabis home deliveries through a new company called Lantern.

The new service could give its marijuana retail partners an even bigger boost in sales, particularly during the coronavirus pandemic.

According to Masslive.com, Lantern was started by the founders of Drizly but is a separate business entity.

The company will roll out deliveries beginning with medical cannabis patients in Boston before expanding throughout the rest of the state. The company hopes to eventually expand its delivery platform beyond Massachusetts into other marijuana markets.

The launch at first will offer products from Revolutionary Clinics, which operates medical marijuana dispensaries in Cambridge and Somerville, but Lantern is looking to partner with more dispensaries around the state.

Patients wishing to make a purchase will have to submit their state MMJ card numbers during the ordering process.

Recreational marijuana shops in Massachusetts aren’t yet allowed to offer delivery services, but that’s something the state Cannabis Control Commission is working to change.

Drizly’s online alcohol orders have spiked 485% during the coronavirus, as customers have largely preferred to home delivery to venturing out to storefronts.

