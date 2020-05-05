Illinois adult-use marijuana sales strong despite coronavirus ‘headwinds’

Recreational cannabis sales in Illinois totaled $37.3 million in April as the state continued to experience strong activity even amid the first full month of a coronavirus-fueled, shelter-in-place order.

April sales marked the second-highest monthly total for Illinois’ rec program since it launched on Jan. 1 , the Chicago Tribune reported.

Adult-use sales in the state for the first four months totaled $147.2 million.

Missouri-based investment firm Stifel noted in a research report that the performance was encouraging, especially “given COVID headwinds and ongoing supply constraints.”

Stifel said it expects market supply challenges that have resulted in limited available products should ease in the second half of 2020.

Sales elsewhere in the legal marijuana markets in the United States have been more mixed since the coronavirus outbreak and stay-at-home orders.

