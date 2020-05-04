Danish medical cannabis scheme ends 2019 on low note

Approximately 333 patients accessed Denmark’s medical cannabis pilot scheme in the final quarter of 2019, according to recently released data from the Medicines Statistics Register.

That is two-thirds off the program’s peak just two quarters prior.

It is also the second-straight quarter with a decline greater than 40%.

The data demonstrates why companies should remain conservative when projecting out the evolution of international medical marijuana markets.

Denmark’s latest decline is largely attributable to supply issues as domestic production continues to see delays.

For the past three quarters, respectively, Denmark reported 1,045, 581 and 333 unique patients via its trial program.

Denmark’s four-year cannabis scheme launched in 2018.

It faces a mid-term evaluation later this year.