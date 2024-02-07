Massachusetts cannabis sales broke records in 2023 for the sixth year in a row, and December was the best month ever.
Retailers sold more than $1.56 billion in 2023, an increase of $78 million compared to 2022, Boston.com reported, citing Cannabis Control Commission (CCC) data.
That’s despite falling wholesale cannabis prices and dwindling cross-border shoppers from states that have now legalized.
According to a CCC news release:
- Retailers and delivery services sold $140.1 million in adult-use products in December 2023.
- Nearly every month in 2023 had higher sales than the same month in 2022.
“This continued growth confirms that Massachusetts’ regulated marijuana industry is still a maturing market,” CCC Chair Ava Concepcion said in a statement.
“As more retailers and delivery licensees come online, flower prices start to stabilize, and the stigma surrounding cannabis slowly dissipates – legal, tested products are becoming more accessible, affordable, and approachable than ever before, and that’s reflected in the multiple sales records licensees broke in 2023.”