Rhode Island medical marijuana program gets new regulatory czar

Rhode Island has a new regulatory chief to oversee the state’s medical marijuana industry.

Matthew Santacroce, a former policy director for Gov. Gina Raimondo, started work in mid-January as head of the state’s Office of Cannabis Regulation, the Associated Press reported.

Rhode Island is in the process of licensing six new medical marijuana dispensaries after receiving 45 applications in December.

The eight-member marijuana regulatory body that Santacroce will oversee was formed to better regulate the state’s medical cannabis program.