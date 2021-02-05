NEWS BRIEF

Rhode Island medical marijuana program gets new regulatory czar

Rhode Island has a new regulatory chief to oversee the state’s medical marijuana industry.

Matthew Santacroce, a former policy director for Gov. Gina Raimondo, started work in mid-January as head of the state’s Office of Cannabis Regulation, the Associated Press reported.

Santacroce most recently worked at The Policy Lab, a think tank run by Brown University.

Rhode Island is in the process of licensing six new medical marijuana dispensaries after receiving 45 applications in December.

The eight-member marijuana regulatory body that Santacroce will oversee was formed to better regulate the state’s medical cannabis program.

Santacroce role will be to ensure the expansion of the medical program, among other duties, according to a spokesperson for the state Department of Business Regulation.

