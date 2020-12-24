Rhode Island gets 45 applications for medical cannabis dispensary licenses

Rhode Island’s medical marijuana program received 45 applications for a lottery to operate six new dispensaries in the state, according to the state’s Office of Cannabis Regulation.

The application period for new licenses to operate dispensaries , called compassion centers in Rhode Island, closed earlier this month.

One new license is available in each of six zones across Rhode Island. A number of applicants applied in multiple zones.

Competition for a license is greatest in Zone 4, which encompasses Cranston, East Greenwich, North Kingstown and Warwick. Twelve applicants applied for the lottery in that zone.

Ten applications were received for Zone 2, which includes state capital Providence as well as Central Falls, Johnston, Lincoln and North Providence.

Zone 5, which includes Charlestown, Exeter, Hopkinton, Narragansett, Richmond, South Kingstown and Westerly, also received 10 applications.

Only three medical dispensaries are currently licensed in Rhode Island: Thomas C. Slater Compassion Center in Providence, Greenleaf Compassionate Care Center in Portsmouth and Summit Medical Compassion Center in Warwick.

Rhode Island paved the way for the new dispensaries in February, when Gov. Gina Raimondo won a political battle with the state Legislature.

The full list of dispensary license lottery applicants in Rhode Island is available here.