Medical cannabis edibles production set to launch in Missouri

One of the newest medical cannabis markets to launch – Missouri – has yet to see dispensaries stock their shelves with edibles, but that will change in a matter of weeks when the state’s first licensed edibles maker begins production.

Edibles maker Clovr has 800 pounds of cannabis sitting in storage, awaiting the start of the production process, with “200 pounds coming in every 10 days,” Clovr CEO Josh Mitchem told The Kansas City Star.

While the Missouri MMJ market formally launched in October, retailers so far have been able to provide only cannabis flower to patients, not a full range of products.

Clovr eventually will be one of 86 licensed processors in Missouri.

But until the market gets more fully operational, first-movers such as Clovr will have a big advantage by getting products in front of patients as quickly as possible.

Manufactured products are expected to make up a sizable chunk of the market.