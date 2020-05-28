Medical marijuana companies in West Virginia, which has one of the slowest-launching programs in the cannabis industry, will have to wait at least another year before beginning sales.

Bill Crouch, cabinet secretary of the state’s Department of Health and Human Resources, said the agency is “looking at making the product available in the spring of 2021,” according to WVNews.

Marijuana Business Daily previously projected sales would start sometime in 2020 in West Virginia, which passed medical cannabis legislation in April 2017.

But bureaucratic holdups have mired the program in red tape.

Reviews have been completed for applicants seeking business licenses to grow and process marijuana. There’s now a 30-day period for applicants to provide any supplemental materials and answer questions from state regulators.

Dispensaries are still under review, but doctors interested in recommending medical marijuana to patients can begin registering on May 28.