Medical marijuana limits to increase in North Dakota

By MJBizDaily Staff

Don’t believe the hype. Get realistic market forecasts, state by state insights and benchmarks for all cannabis sectors. Preorder the 2023 Factbook here. 

Medical marijuana dispensaries in North Dakota now can sell up to 6,000 milligrams of THC to patients every 30 days.

The change stems from the state House of Representatives’ approval last week of an increase from 4,000 milligrams every 30 days.

The bill will now go to Gov. Doug Burgum’s desk, according to Fargo radio station KFGO.

The measure passed the state Senate in January.

Republican Rep. Brandon Pritchard said the increase was needed because some patients require higher doses of THC to treat conditions such as pain.

Efforts to pass recreational cannabis sales in North Dakota haven’t fared as well as upgrades to the state’s MMJ program.

Voters in the state rejected an adult-use legalization proposal in November.

Related Stories From MjBiz

Manufacturing

North Dakota lawmakers say no to sales of medical marijuana edibles
Image of North Dakota state capitol building

Manufacturing

North Dakota could raise monthly medical marijuana THC limits
Image of downtown Fargo, North Dakota, skyline at dusk

All U.S.

Marijuana firms main funders of recent legalization efforts, overtaking advocacy groups
Chart showing how cannabis industry funded 2022 legalization efforts.
All U.S. Briefs Legal Medical & Recreational North Dakota 