Medical marijuana limits to increase in North Dakota

Medical marijuana dispensaries in North Dakota now can sell up to 6,000 milligrams of THC to patients every 30 days.

The change stems from the state House of Representatives’ approval last week of an increase from 4,000 milligrams every 30 days.

ADVERTISEMENT

The bill will now go to Gov. Doug Burgum’s desk, according to Fargo radio station KFGO.

The measure passed the state Senate in January.

Republican Rep. Brandon Pritchard said the increase was needed because some patients require higher doses of THC to treat conditions such as pain.

ADVERTISEMENT

Efforts to pass recreational cannabis sales in North Dakota haven’t fared as well as upgrades to the state’s MMJ program.

Voters in the state rejected an adult-use legalization proposal in November.