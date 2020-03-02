Utah’s first medical marijuana dispensary opened Monday as the state begins a gradual rollout of its medical cannabis program.

Dragonfly Wellness in Salt Lake City is the first out of the gate.

The state’s second dispensary is expected to open later this month.

It will be followed by seven more in June and the final five later this year, said Rich Oborn, director of the state’s Center for Medical Cannabis.

Utah issued 14 dispensary licenses to 10 companies, including three multistate operators:

Bloom Medicinals of Florida.

Columbia Care of Illinois.

Curaleaf of Massachusetts.

State officials have said they would issue additional licenses if market demand warrants it.

However, demand is expected to be limited, at least initially, because so few health professionals are participating in the program.

According to Oborn, 60 physicians are approved to recommend the use of medical marijuana for qualifying conditions that include:

Chronic pain.

Terminal illness.

Cancer.

Epilepsy.

Post-traumatic stress disorder.

Smokable medical marijuana products and MMJ edibles are prohibited, but vaping is legal.

Unprocessed flower is required to be sold in blister packs.

– Jeff Smith and Associated Press