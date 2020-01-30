Utah’s first medical marijuana stores set to open

Utah’s new medical marijuana program will launch on schedule, state health officials said, with one or two dispensaries opening in the first week of March.

The dispensaries’ opening coincides with the issuance of cards that will allow patients to legally purchase medical marijuana in the state.

However, the number of physicians willing to recommend medical marijuana is “very limited,” said Marc Babitz, deputy director with the Utah health department.

Because of the dearth of recommending physicians in Utah, the initial demand for medical marijuana is expected to be low.

The state, however, is planning for eight dispensaries – called pharmacies in Utah – to be open by July.

In early January, the health department announced 10 companies that won licenses to dispense medical marijuana at 14 sites across Utah.

