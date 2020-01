Medical marijuana stores in Arizona sold 165,722 pounds of product in product in 2019, a 35.9% increase from the 121,916 pounds sold in 2018, state statistics show.

Meanwhile, 219,817 people were registered in the state’s medical marijuana program last year, an 18% increase from 186,002 in 2018, according to the Arizona Department of Health Services.

The agency doesn’t break down sales by medical marijuana stores.

The Marijuana Business Factbook estimated Arizona could reach $620 million-$760 million in medical marijuana sales in 2019.

Meanwhile, Arizona is considered one of the states that could legalize adult-use cannabis this year via ballot measure.