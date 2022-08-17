Metrc nabs Alabama medical cannabis tracking contract

Florida-based seed-to-sale traceability company Metrc signed a contract to provide track-and-trace services to Alabama’s medical marijuana program.

The deal marks Metrc’s 23nd state government contract and sixth so far this year, the company said in a news release.

Terms weren’t disclosed.

Metrc has secured a growing list of state contracts in 2022, having landed an MMJ contract with Rhode Island in July, among others.

The company has a strong presence in the South, where it also holds contracts with Louisiana, Maryland, Mississippi, Oklahoma and West Virginia.

Metrc’s platform will allow Alabama regulators and businesses to track data and medical marijuana products from seed to sale.

The company’s traceability service uses a radio frequency identification (RFID) system to tag cannabis plants and products within the program.

When marijuana is harvested, packaged and/or manufactured, the origin, testing results, handling and chain-of-custody information will be traceable using those RFID tags.