Metrc lands Rhode Island medical marijuana tracking deal

Florida-based seed-to-sale traceability company Metrc signed a contract to provide track-and-trace services to Rhode Island’s medical marijuana program.

The deal marks Metrc’s 22nd state government contract and fifth so far for the year, the company said in a Thursday news release.

ADVERTISEMENT

Terms weren’t disclosed.

Metrc takes over the state contract from Los Angeles-based Kind Financial.

Rhode Island is the third state in which Metrc is replacing the incumbent vendor, according to the news release.

Metrc has secured a string of state contracts this year, having landed MMJ contracts with Mississippi in April, South Dakota and Minnesota in March as well as an adult-use deal with New Jersey in January.

Metrc’s platform will allow Rhode Island regulators and businesses to track data and products from seed to sale.

Stay informed with MJBiz Newsletters MJBiz’s family of newsletters gives cannabis professionals an edge in this rapidly changing industry. Featured newsletters: MJBiz Daily : Business news for cannabis leaders in your inbox each morning

: Business news for cannabis leaders in your inbox each morning MJBiz Cultivator : Insights for wholesale cannabis growers & vertically integrated businesses

: Insights for wholesale cannabis growers & vertically integrated businesses MJBizCon Buzz : Behind-the-scenes buzz on everything MJBizCon

: Behind-the-scenes buzz on everything MJBizCon MJBiz Retail + Brand : New products, trends and news for cannabis retailers, distributors and marketers

: New products, trends and news for cannabis retailers, distributors and marketers Hemp Industry Week : Roundup of news from hemp farming to CBD product manufacturing

: Roundup of news from hemp farming to CBD product manufacturing And more! Subscribe Today

The traceability service uses a radio frequency identification (RFID) system to tag cannabis plants and products within the program.

When marijuana is harvested, packaged and/or manufactured, the origin, testing results, handling and chain-of-custody information will be traceable using those RFID tags.