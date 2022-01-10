New Jersey chooses Metrc to supply cannabis traceability system

New Jersey selected Florida-based Metrc to provide seed-to-sale tracking for the state’s licensed cannabis program.

The state’s five-member regulatory commission voted unanimously to approve a six-year, $390,000 contract with the software provider, NJ.com reported.

This is another win for Metrc, which has emerged as the clear front-runner for acquiring state traceability contracts across the country.

With New Jersey, Metrc now has contracts in 16 states with legal marijuana programs plus Washington DC.

“The system would allow regulators to ensure regulatory compliance, assist with accurate reporting of sales data, prevent sale to underage consumers and prevent adulteration of legal cannabis substances with harmful substances,” Jeff Brown, executive director of New Jersey’s Cannabis Regulatory Commission, told NJ.com.