Metrc nabs Mississippi’s medical marijuana track-and-trace contract

Florida-based seed-to-sale traceability company Metrc signed a contract to provide track-and-trace services to Mississippi’s medical marijuana program.

The deal marks Metrc’s 21st government contract with a U.S. state, the company said in a Tuesday news release.

ADVERTISEMENT

Terms weren’t disclosed.

Metrc has been on a solid run in securing state contracts this year, having landed MMJ contracts with South Dakota and Minnesota in March as well as an adult-use deal with New Jersey in January.

Metrc’s platform will allow Mississippi regulators and businesses to track data and products from seed to sale.

The traceability service uses a radio frequency identification (RFID) system to tag cannabis plants and products within the program.

Expert advice for a stronger shelf life Learn the fundamentals for getting started in cannabis retail in this comprehensive guide curated by the editors at MJBizDaily with help from industry experts. Inside the MJBizDaily Retail Buyers Guide: Learn best practices for designing a cannabis dispensary.

Select display infrastructure that supports industry compliance.

Choose the right point-of-sale system for your operation.

How to incorporate e-commerce and home delivery.

And more! Get the Guide

When marijuana is harvested, packaged and/or manufactured, the origin, testing results, handling and chain-of-custody information will be traceable using those RFID tags.

In February, Mississippi became the 39th state in the country and third in the Deep South to legalize medical marijuana after Republican Gov. Tate Reeves signed an MMJ bill into law.