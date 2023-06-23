Metrc renews cannabis track-and-trace contract with Ohio

By MJBizDaily Staff

Cannabis software company Metrc renewed its contract with the state of Ohio to provide seed-to-sale tracking services for the state’s medical marijuana program.

Financial terms were not disclosed.

The Florida-based software maker was first contracted by the Ohio Department of Commerce in August 2017 to help the state develop and administer a track-and-trace infrastructure.

Ohio launched its medical marijuana program in January 2019.

Efforts are underway to expand the Midwest market to adult-use sales.

In late May, a bipartisan group of Ohio legislators reintroduced a recreational marijuana legalization bill.

Meanwhile, an initiative to gather signatures continues for an adult-use legalization ballot measure in November.

Metrc said it currently has 23 government contracts.

In March the company announced a contract expansion with the Maryland government to track the state’s adult-use marijuana market, which launches July 1.

Maryland’s medical marijuana companies, which will soon serve both patients and adult-use consumers, have been required to use Metrc software since the state launched an MMJ program in 2017.

