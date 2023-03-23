Metrc expands Maryland track-and-trace contract to adult-use marijuana market

Cannabis seed-to-sale software company Metrc expanded its contract with the Maryland government to track the state’s upcoming adult-use marijuana market.

Metrc was already being used in the regulation of Maryland’s regulated medical marijuana market.

ADVERTISEMENT

“As Maryland’s adult-use cannabis program comes online, we are dedicated to expanding upon the existing foundation created from our work with the state’s medical market since 2016,” Metrc CEO Michael Johnson said in a statement.

The Florida-based company recently announced a similar expansion of its contract with Missouri to include recreational marijuana.

Metrc has 23 government contracts, according to a news release.

ADVERTISEMENT

Maryland voters approved adult-use marijuana legalization in the November 2022 elections.

State legislators are currently working on an implementation bill for the impending market.

Recreational cannabis sales in Maryland could begin as soon as July 1.