Metrc track-and-trace system expands to Missouri adult-use marijuana market

Track-and-trace platform Metrc increased its presence in Missouri to include oversight of that state’s newly launched adult-use marijuana market.

Since its founding in 2013, Florida-based Metrc has won 23 contracts from governments to manage seed-to-sale accounting of legal cannabis products, according to a Tuesday news release.

The company has had a presence in Missouri since December 2019, when state regulators selected Metrc’s software for the state’s medical marijuana industry.

Adult-use sales in Missouri began Feb. 3, and stores recorded more than $12.6 million in sales during the opening weekend.

Metrc now has “exclusive government contracts in every region” of the country, according to the release.

Roughly 345,000 cannabis firms use Metrc software, the company noted.