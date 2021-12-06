(This story first appeared at Hemp Industry Daily.)

Mexico’s Supreme Court threw out barriers to low-THC cannabis production, just as the nation is moving toward full marijuana legalization.

In a ruling issued Dec. 1, Mexico’s high court sided with Xebra Brands and its Mexican subsidiary, Xebra Mexico, and declared that laws against growing cannabis below 1% THC are unconstitutional.

The ruling, which cannot be appealed, stipulates that a lower court now must ensure that Mexico’s national health agency, the Federal Commission for the Protection against Sanitary Risks (COFEPRIS), implement the high court’s decision.

Xebra Mexico was challenging COFEPRIS actions to block cannabis production except for medical and scientific purposes.

Xebra said after the ruling that it will now commercialize low-THC CBD and CBG products such as topicals, tinctures, oils and beverages.

Mexico is making progress, albeit slowly, toward full cannabis legalization, with the judicial branch leading the way.

Last June, the Supreme Court issued a decision to authorize recreational marijuana even before regulations for the market have been settled, and those negotiations are ongoing.

Three years ago, the high court overturned a law prohibiting recreational use of cannabis, a decision that sparked enormous business interest but has yet to result in a regulated adult-use market in the nation of 130 million.

Xebra Brands trades on the Canadian Securities Exchange as XBRA.