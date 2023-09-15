Michigan businessman gets prison in sordid cannabis bribery case

By MJBizDaily Staff
- Updated

What’s the right revenue per square foot? What’s a realistic business outlook for cultivators? Get realistic market forecasts, state-by-state insights and benchmarks. Get the 2023 Factbook.

A Michigan businessman has been sentenced to 28 months in federal prison for bribing a former head of the state’s now-defunct Medical Marihuana Licensing Board (MMLB).

John Dalaly bribed Rick Johnson, former chair of the MMLB, with cash and favors including flights to Canada, the Associated Press reported.

Johnson also received “thousands of dollars’ worth of commercial sex with a woman in the adult entertainment industry,” according to a court filing quoted by the Detroit Free Press.

“In return, Johnson provided an unfair advantage to bribe payers in the form of his favorable vote on license applications, his help and support throughout the licensing process, and confidential inside information pertaining to the Board’s work and other applicants,” according to the memo.

Johnson, also a former Republican speaker of the Michigan House, pleaded guilty in April.

He is still awaiting sentencing, with a sentencing hearing scheduled for Sept. 28.

Two lobbyists have also pleaded guilty to charges in the case.

“John (Dalaly) is proof that good men can make bad decisions,” defense attorney Ray Cassar said in a court filing quoted by AP.

According to the Free Press, Cassar told reporters that “Mr. Dalaly had nothing to do with having a sex worker involved with Mr. Johnson.”

A sentencing memo said the woman was paid by one of the lobbyists.

Michigan’s governor abolished the MMLB in 2019 and replaced it with the Marijuana Regulatory Agency.

Related Stories From MjBiz

Legal

Former Michigan House speaker, 3 others plead guilty to cannabis bribery scheme
Image of a briefcase containing $100 bills

Finance

Michigan marijuana store owner convicted of federal tax evasion
Exterior image of the Internal Revenue Services' headquarters in Washington, DC

Retail

Workers at Ascend marijuana store in Michigan ratify Teamsters union contract
Image of Ascend Cannabis workers in Grand Rapids celebrating their Teamsters contract
Briefs Legal Medical & Recreational Michigan 
Emerald Logo
© 2023  Emerald X, LLC. All Rights Reserved.
ABOUT CAREERS AUTHORIZED SERVICE PROVIDERS DO NOT SELL MY PERSONAL INFORMATION    TERMS OF USE PRIVACY POLICY