A Michigan cannabis company is recalling 26,000 vaporizer cartridges containing a banned additive, regulators said.

According to an Aug. 12 Michigan Cannabis Regulatory Agency recall notice, several flavors of Motor City Cannacarts and RIPZ vape cartridges sold after Nov. 1, 2024 may contain medium triglyceride chain oil, or MCT oil.

A food additive sourced from coconut or palm kernel oil, investigators found MCT oil in some patients during the 2019 EVALI crisis.

As many as 26,000 vaporizer cartridges may be affected, according to MLive.

Michigan marijuana vapes with banned additive

Health investigators identified a different food additive, vitamin E acetate, as the main culprit of the vape-lung crisis that led to at least 68 deaths and 2,800 hospitalizations, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

According to the MCR, Sky Cannabis has identified cannabis stores that have the offending products in stock and are working with the retailers to retrieve and dispose of cartridges that have been recalled.

Stores have posted signs advising consumers to return the vape cartridges or dispose of them.

The Sky Cannabis products affected by the voluntary recall are:

Motor City Cannacarts – Georgia Pie

Motor City Cannacarts – Confetti Cake

RIPZ – Peach Cobbler

RIPZ – Wedding Cake

RIPZ – Ice Cream Man

RIPZ – Tropic Thunder

Consumers who purchased these vape cartridges after Nov. 1, 2024, should check the Metrc tag number of the package label and compare it to the Metrc tag numbers on the CRA website.

Consumers who experienced adverse reactions should report them to the CRA via the Adverse Reaction Form or by phone at (517) 284-8599.

A licensee who becomes aware of adverse reactions to marijuana products must notify the CRA and enter the information into Metrc within one business day.

It’s the second product recall of the year in Michigan.

Many product recalls across the country are too slow to recover product that’s long since been sold and consumed.