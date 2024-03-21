Michigan company’s marijuana license revoked over illicit extracts

A Michigan marijuana company is surrendering its processor licenses because it was combining legal and unregulated cannabis in extracts sold in the adult-use and medical markets.

Lansing-based TAS Asset Holdings, also known as Noble Road Co., received a consent order and stipulation from CRA, the Lansing State Journal reporting, citing an announcement from Michigan’s Cannabis Regulatory Agency (CRA).

ADVERTISEMENT

TAS Asset Holdings hasn’t operated since February 2023 after the CRA issued formal complaints and suspended the company’s licenses.

“TAS has been closed since February 2023 and has agreed to voluntarily surrender its licenses, which shall not be renewed, reinstated, reissued, or reactivated, limited or otherwise, at any future date,” the CRA said in a March 14 news release.

“TAS combined marijuana products with illicit marijuana product before selling them in the regulated market.”

ADVERTISEMENT

According to the release, video surveillance showed TAS employees bringing unregulated marijuana products into the business.

The products were called Space Rocks under the Fwaygo Extracts brand.