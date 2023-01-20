Michigan marijuana sales set December record at $221 million

By MJBizDaily Staff

Michigan’s record-breaking marijuana sales in December brought the state’s total for the year to $2.3 billion.

That total is a 28% increase over the state’s sales in 2021, according to Green Market Report.

Michigan adult-use retailers and medical marijuana dispensaries took in $221 million in the last month of 2022, the state’s Cannabis Regulatory Agency shared on Twitter.

That was a 35% increase over sales in December 2021, based on:

  • Adult-use sales setting a record at more than $208 million, an increase of 54% over December 2021.
  • MMJ sales totaling only $13 million, a decline of 60% from December 2021.

The Michigan industry will be watching how adult-use sales in Detroit impact the state’s totals after launching only at the beginning of January 2023.

