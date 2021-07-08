Michigan recalls 10,000 cannabis edibles that weren’t properly inspected

Marijuana regulators in Michigan issued a recall for 10,000 cannabis-infused chocolates because the products didn’t undergo proper inspection.

The Covert Cups were processed in Bay City, Michigan, by a company doing business as 3843 Euclid, which also operates a retail store by the name Dispo, MLive.com reported.

The edibles, which were distributed to more than 40 stores across the state, include:

Peanut butter cups.

S’mores cups.

Banana cream cups.

The full list of recalled products and the stores that carry them is available here.

Retailers are required to notify customers about the recall and display the recall notice in the store for 30 days.

The recall came about after the edibles were tested for compliance on March 23 and approved with all of the products in yellow packaging.

When the state inspected the edibles on April 2, 3843 Euclid had packaged the 10,000 Covert Cups in a variety of colors beyond yellow.

The state then determined the sample wasn’t representative of the whole batch.

The matter is still under investigation.

3843 Euclid’s license was suspended for 14 days last summer after the state found employees were licking pre-rolls to seal them.