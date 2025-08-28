Michigan recalls cannabis vape cartridges containing MCT

Michigan cannabis regulators are recalling more vape cartridges that contain the potentially unsafe diluting agent medium chain triglyceride (MCT) oil.

The Michigan Cannabis Regulatory Agency (CRA) is recalling 5,765 Kushy Punch Vape carts manufactured by Ann Arbor-based Exclusive Brands, according to a bulletin issued Aug. 27.

The agency banned the use of MCT oil in vapes in October and has since issued several recalls.

That includes more than 26,000 Motor City Cannacarts and RIPZ-branded vape carts made by Warren-based Sky Cannabis recalled earlier this month.

Exclusive Brands Chief Development Officer Narmin Jarrous told the Detroit Free Press in an emailed statement that every batch of its Kushy Punch Pineapple Jealousy vapes was tested and passed the state’s compliance standards before they were released for sale.

“It is our view that no rules or regulations were broken in the production or distribution of this product,” Jarrous told the newspaper.

“The CRA’s recent decision to recall these products is not based on any violation of existing compliance protocols.

“Products that were deemed fully compliant and safe under the state’s own rules are now being flagged due to the CRA’s shifting approach.”

According to the CRA, consumers who bought Kushy Punch Vapes between Jan. 23 and May 12 should check this link and compare their purchases to the Metrc tag numbers to determine whether they are part of the recall.

Many product recalls across the country are too slow to recover product that’s long since been sold and consumed.