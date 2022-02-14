Michigan renames state marijuana regulatory agency, folds in hemp

Michigan’s state marijuana regulatory agency is getting a new name and adding hemp to its purview.

According to The Detroit News, Gov. Gretchen Whitmer’s office has rebranded the Michigan Marijuana Regulatory Agency as the Cannabis Regulatory Agency and tasked it with regulating hemp distribution, processing and sales along with its existing marijuana oversight duties.

Hemp regulatory activities are moved from the Michigan Department of Agriculture and Rural Development to the new agency.

The agriculture department will still regulate hemp farming.

The change is expected to go into effect in 60 days.

The Marijuana Regulatory Agency was created in 2019.

So far, the agency has developed a regulatory structure for the industry and awarded permits to sell, test and cultivation marijuana after Michigan voters approved a licensed adult-use marijuana market in 2018.