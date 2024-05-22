Military veterans included in Minnesota’s social equity cannabis law

By MJBizDaily Staff

Just Released! Get realistic market forecasts, state-by-state insights and benchmarks with the new 2024 MJBiz Factbook member program, now with quarterly updates. Make informed decisions.

Military veterans in Minnesota will qualify as social equity applicants for cannabis licenses under changes to the state’s legislation that still requires the signature of Gov. Tim Walz.

More than 327,000 veterans in the state will be able to apply for licenses, which previously were reserved for those who had been convicted of cannabis offenses and their relatives as well as individuals living in low-income communities, according to nonprofit news outlet Minnesota Reformer.

Qualified social equity license applicants previously included veterans with disabilities, members of the National Guard and veterans who were demoted because of cannabis-related offenses.

Lawmakers aim to give social equity applicants priority access to the market when adult-use stores open, potentially as early as spring 2025.

The law also includes:

  • Changes to eligibility for medical marijuana patients; doctors would be able to authorize MMJ for any condition.
  • A limited number of cultivation, manufacturing and retail licenses.
  • Lottery-awarded licenses instead of points-based issuances.
  • Allowing bars to sell THC-infused and alcoholic drinks to the same customer if they aren’t visibly impaired.

Adult-use cannabis already is available on tribal lands in the state.

Related Stories From MjBiz

News by State

Glass House withdraws defamation suit against Catalyst Cannabis Co.
Image depicting a California courtroom

All U.S.

California-based cannabis delivery service Eaze faces foreclosure
Image of a delivery person carrying two sealed brown-paper bags

All U.S.

Clock starts today as DEA publishes marijuana rescheduling proposal
Image of a flag bearing the Drug Enforcement Administration logo sitting above the U.S. flag
Briefs Cultivation Legal Manufacturing Medical & Recreational Minnesota Recreational Retail Social Equity 
Emerald Logo
© 2024 Emerald X, LLC. All Rights Reserved
ABOUTCAREERSAUTHORIZED SERVICE PROVIDERSYour Privacy ChoicesTERMS OF USEPRIVACY POLICY