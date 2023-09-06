A 3rd Native American tribe in Minnesota establishing adult-use cannabis sales

The Leech Lake Band of Ojibwe has established a framework to launch an adult-use cannabis retail program on its tribal lands in rural Minnesota.

The Leech Lake Band business council recently approved an ordinance for the sale and consumption of cannabis products on its lands in the northern part of the state, according to MPR News.

The Leech Lake Band could launch recreational sales by year’s end and, ultimately, operate as many as three stores, the radio station reported.

Two other Minnesota tribes recently launched adult-use sales in the state.

The Red Lake Nation launched recreational marijuana sales at its NativeCare store on Aug. 1, the first day the state’s new law legalizing possession, use and home grows went into effect.

The tribe also plans to roll out a mobile marijuana store – a new twist on the food-truck concept – to meet strong consumer demand.

Another Minnesota tribe, White Earth Nation, recently opened an adult-use store in Mahnomen, with plans to establish a cultivation operation.

As in other states, including Arizona, Nevada and New York, tribal nations in Minnesota can establish marijuana retail programs outside the scope and enforcement of state regulators.

However, the Leech Lake Band chose to be governed under state laws, including regulating cannabis, according to MPR News.

Tribal nations will have at least a one-year head start on sales over state-licensed medical and recreational cannabis retailers and other marijuana operators.

Adult-use licenses in Minnesota are expected to be issued in late 2024, with stores opening in early 2025, industry insiders have told MJBizDaily.