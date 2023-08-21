Minnesota tribe plans to roll out mobile marijuana dispensary

A Native American tribe in northwestern Minnesota that opened the first adult-use marijuana store in the state this month plans to expand its retail business with a mobile dispensary.

The Red Lake Nation aims to roll out the weed truck, a new twist of the food truck concept, to meet strong consumer demand, Minnesota Public Radio reported.

The Red Lake Nation mobile dispensary will be allowed to sell medical and recreational marijuana only on tribal lands.

The tribe launched recreational marijuana sales at its NativeCare store on Aug. 1, the first day the state’s new law legalizing possession, use and home grows went into effect.

Despite the remote location of Red Lake Nation – about 250 miles north of the Minneapolis-St. Paul metro area, better known as the Twin Cities – its dispensary is drawing about 300 daily customers, according to Minnesota Public Radio.

Like other states, such as Arizona, Nevada and New York, tribal nations in Minnesota can establish marijuana retail programs outside the scope and enforcement of state regulators.

And, in many U.S. markets, tribal nations are the first to launch adult-use sales.

Minnesota tribes will have at least a one-year head start on sales over state-licensed recreational cannabis retailers and other marijuana operators.

Adult-use licenses are expected to be issued in late 2024, with stores opening in early 2025, industry insiders told MJBizDaily.

The Red Lake Nation plans to open two more dispensaries near its casinos in Warroad and Thief River Falls, Minnesota Public Radio reported.