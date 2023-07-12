Minnesota adds qualifying conditions for medical cannabis program

By MJBizDaily Staff
- Updated

Tickets for MJBizCon 2023 in Las Vegas are on sale now! Dare to grow and discover the business solutions to elevate your cultivation operation. Buy your ticket.

Minnesota regulators added irritable bowel syndrome (IBS) and obsessive-compulsive disorder (OCD) to the list of qualifying conditions for the state’s medical cannabis program.

The changes are effective immediately, but patients certified with IBS or OCD won’t be able to purchase medical marijuana until Aug. 1.

IBS, a disorder characterized by abdominal pain or discomfort and irregular bowel movements, can result in diarrhea, constipation or bloating.

OCD is characterized by recurring, intrusive thoughts that often cause significant emotional distress and anxiety.

Research has shown that people who suffer from the two conditions can benefit from using MMJ to treat their symptoms, the Minnesota health department said in a news release.

Minnesota’s medical cannabis program now has 19 qualifying conditions.

The state has enrolled 39,292 patients in the MMJ program through July 6.

Related Stories From MjBiz

Cultivation

Minnesota governor signs adult-use marijuana legalization bill into law
Image of Minnesota state flag

Cultivation

Green Thumb CEO Ben Kovler explains why his marijuana MSO is in the black
Image of Ben Kovler

Manufacturing

Minnesota distributor draws fine over ‘illegal’ THC products
Image of a judge's gavel hitting a pile of $100 blls
All U.S. Briefs Cultivation Legal Manufacturing Medical & Recreational Minnesota News by State Retail 