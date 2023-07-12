Minnesota adds qualifying conditions for medical cannabis program

Minnesota regulators added irritable bowel syndrome (IBS) and obsessive-compulsive disorder (OCD) to the list of qualifying conditions for the state’s medical cannabis program.

The changes are effective immediately, but patients certified with IBS or OCD won’t be able to purchase medical marijuana until Aug. 1.

IBS, a disorder characterized by abdominal pain or discomfort and irregular bowel movements, can result in diarrhea, constipation or bloating.

OCD is characterized by recurring, intrusive thoughts that often cause significant emotional distress and anxiety.

Research has shown that people who suffer from the two conditions can benefit from using MMJ to treat their symptoms, the Minnesota health department said in a news release.

Minnesota’s medical cannabis program now has 19 qualifying conditions.

The state has enrolled 39,292 patients in the MMJ program through July 6.