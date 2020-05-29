Minnesota tribe approves medical cannabis with flower sales

Red Lake Nation citizens, an Ojibwe American Indian tribe in Minnesota, voted in favor of developing a medical marijuana program.

Red Lake Nation News reported that 80% of the tribe said yes to a medical marijuana program that would allow the sale and use of medical cannabis flower, which the state of Minnesota prohibits.

The state’s program permits only medical cannabis in liquid, pill or vaporized forms.

Red Lake will also have a longer list of medical conditions to be eligible for a medical cannabis recommendation, including opioid-addiction recovery.

The Red Lake Nation joins American Indian tribes in South Dakota, Oklahoma and elsewhere that have legalized or considered legalizing cannabis on reservations.