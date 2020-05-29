Minnesota tribe approves medical cannabis with flower sales

Red Lake Nation citizens, an Ojibwe American Indian tribe in Minnesota, voted in favor of developing a medical marijuana program.
The state’s program permits only medical cannabis in liquid, pill or vaporized forms.
Red Lake will also have a longer list of medical conditions to be eligible for a medical cannabis recommendation, including opioid-addiction recovery.
The Red Lake Nation joins American Indian tribes in South Dakota, Oklahoma and elsewhere that have legalized or considered legalizing cannabis on reservations.