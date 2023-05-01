Minnesota Senate passes adult-use marijuana legalization bill – barely

The Minnesota Senate decided by a single vote to advance an adult-use marijuana legalization bill, but more work is required before legalization can head to Gov. Tim Walz to become law.

Legalization is a priority for the Democratic Farmer-Labor (DFL) party – the Minnesota affiliate of the national Democratic Party – which controls both chambers of the state Legislature as well as the governor’s office.

ADVERTISEMENT

Walz has said he’ll sign a legalization bill into law if lawmakers can pass one.

Three days after the state House of Representatives voted to pass an adult-use legalization bill following months of committee hearings, the Senate voted late Friday to approve a companion bill on a party-line vote, 34-33.

All Republicans voted against the bill, citing concerns over increased crime, youth use and other supposed negative impacts of legalization.

Since the Senate and House bills differ on key points, including taxation, both will head to a conference committee this week where a final compromise bill will be negotiated, the Star Tribune reported.

A negotiated bill will then have to be returned to both chambers for final approval before going to Walz for a signature.

ADVERTISEMENT

Key points of the two bills include: