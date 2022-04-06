Mississippi inks deal for platform to aid in medical cannabis application process

Mississippi signed a five-year agreement in which Texas-based Tyler Technologies will provide a platform to help state regulators process medical cannabis business applications and assorted registrations.

According to a news release, Tyler’s NIC Licensing Solution is a licensing platform that offers:

Licensing for all business types.

Employee credentialing.

Patient and caregiver registration.

Practitioner registration.

Through the NIC platform, Mississippi plans to start accepting applications online for licenses for marijuana operators such as dispensaries, patients and doctors.

The company said in its release that the NIC platform is already being used for cannabis licensing in Illinois, Missouri, New Jersey and West Virginia.

Aside from the marijuana licensing contract, Tyler has been serving Mississippi for 11-plus years by providing government technology solutions to 100 state agencies through more than 340 services.

“The expansion of our partnership with the Mississippi State Department of Health and the Mississippi Department of Revenue to include medical cannabis licensing will streamline the process for applicants and provide all of the tools necessary for the agencies to efficiently issue licenses,” said Drew Levanway, general manager for NIC Mississippi.

Tyler Technologies trades on the New York Stock Exchange under the ticker symbol TYL.

Mississippi, which in February became the 39th state in the country to legalize MMJ, recently selected Metrc to provide its medical marijuana seed-to-sale traceability service.