Mississippi’s medical cannabis sales eclipse $4.4 million in July

author profile picture
By Chris Casacchia, Staff Writer

Don’t believe the hype. Get realistic market forecasts, state-by-state insights and benchmarks for all cannabis sectors. Get the 2023 Factbook.

Medical cannabis retailers in Mississippi sold $4.4 million worth of products in July, up 15.3% from June, according to state data provided to MJBizDaily.

The July total – $4,429,093 – marked the sixth straight month of increased sales since the state launched MMJ retail in late January, Department of Revenue statistics show.

Mississippi regulators and state agencies have yet to release monthly sales figures publicly, but an official told MJBizDaily they will at some point.

Since the medical marijuana program started in Mississippi, retailers have sold $15,718,622 worth of products.

The newest MMJ market in the Deep South has performed surprisingly well despite nearly four dozen Mississippi cities and counties opting out of the program, according to the Biloxi Sun Herald.

Certain limits on product potencies and purchases have also hindered growth and the market’s fuller potential in the early going.

In October, the Mississippi revenue and health departments said they had issued provisional licenses to 138 dispensaries, 47 cultivators, eight processors, four transportation entities, three state-mandated “disposal companies” and two testing labs.

Despite the number of eligible retailers in the state, only a handful began selling medical marijuana in late January.

The initial path to legalization in Mississippi was derailed by the state Supreme Court, which invalidated a voter initiative and a November 2020 ballot measure that garnered 69% approval from voters.

In January 2022, the state Legislature approved a compromise – the Mississippi Medical Cannabis Act – that Republican Gov. Tate Reeves signed into law the next month.

Chris Casacchia can be reached at chris.casacchia@mjbizdaily.com.

Related Stories From MjBiz

Cultivation

Medical marijuana sales kick off in Mississippi
Image of Mississippi state flag

Cultivation

Marijuana advertisers face hurdles with Twitter’s newest ad policies
Image of a pile of Twitter Blue check marks

Cultivation

US cannabis industry’s $100 billion economic impact varies by state
Image of cannabis buds sitting atop $100 bills
All U.S. Briefs Cultivation Manufacturing Medical & Recreational Mississippi News by State Retail 
Emerald Logo
© 2023  Emerald X, LLC. All Rights Reserved.
ABOUT CAREERS AUTHORIZED SERVICE PROVIDERS DO NOT SELL MY PERSONAL INFORMATION    TERMS OF USE PRIVACY POLICY