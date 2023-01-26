Medical marijuana sales kick off in Mississippi

Mississippi’s medical marijuana program launched Wednesday with at least three dispensaries selling product.

The Cannabis Co. in Brookhaven as well as Hybrid Relief and Starbuds in Oxford welcomed the state’s first buyers of regulated MMJ products, according to Jackson TV station WAPT.

Good Day Farm, which also has operations in Arkansas, Louisiana and Missouri, supplied at least one of the Oxford dispensaries with flower, overcoming some industry concerns that inventory in the market wouldn’t be available Wednesday.

“As one of largest cannabis companies in the South, it’s a privilege to serve thousands of waiting patients across Mississippi with truly good products,” Ryan Herget, head of Good Day Farm retail management, said in a statement.

The company said it has plans to open a Good Day Farm-branded dispensary on Friday in Hattiesburg, the first of six in Mississippi.

The Hattiesburg location will be followed by rollouts in Biloxi, Brookhaven, Corinth, Laurel and Tupelo.

State officials predicted in October that sales would launch this month, though only 400 MMJ patients were registered for the program at the time.

Now, however, more than 1,700 patients are registered, according to Biloxi TV station WLOX.

MMJ sales in Mississippi are expected to reach $265 million in the first year of the program and $800 million by the fourth year, according to the 2022 MJBiz Factbook.