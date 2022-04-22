MO advocates collect enough signatures for adult-use cannabis petition

A group working on a constitutional amendment to legalize adult-use cannabis in Missouri says it has gathered enough signatures to make the ballot.

According to the Associated Press, Legal Missouri 2022 said it has collected 200,000 signatures in favor of the amendment but plans to gather thousands more.

ADVERTISEMENT

The ballot initiative would:

Allow Missourians older than 21 to possess, consume and grow marijuana.

Give existing medical marijuana operators first crack at the market.

Levy a 6% sales tax to generate revenue for the state.

The group would like to amass more names before the May 8 deadline to give the petition more weight before it goes before voters in November.

Growing is all about the lighting Read our exclusive guide for strategies and tips from expert cultivators who have amassed decades of experience studying horticulture lighting. Curated by MJBizDaily. Inside the MJBizDaily Lighting Buyers Guide: Horticultural professionals debunk 8 common lighting myths in cannabis.

How cannabis extraction companies can reduce energy costs.

Why experts say the future of horticultural lighting is in LED technology.

Cannabis lighting Glossary of Terms.

Buyers checklist & more! Get the Guide

State law requires petitioners to collect signatures from 8% of voters who cast ballots for governor in the previous general election in six of the state’s eight congressional districts.

So the Legal Missouri 2022 initiative would require roughly 170,000 signatures.

In the meantime, the Missouri Legislature is considering a measure that would preempt the initiative and put in place a more wide-open, recreational marijuana law.