Missouri marijuana businesses can deduct expenses on state tax returns

By MJBizDaily Staff

Women, minority execs show few gains in U.S. cannabis industry, according to the latest data from the MJBiz Diversity, Inclusion and Equity Report. Get your copy here.

For the first time, legal marijuana businesses operating in Missouri will be able to deduct business expenses when they file state tax returns in 2023.

The Missouri Independent news outlet confirmed the updated policy with the state Department of Revenue.

The change was included in the constitutional amendment – which was narrowly passed by voters in November – that legalized adult-use marijuana in Missouri, state Sen. Denny Hoskins told the Independent.

The move is significant considering that Section 280E of the federal tax code prohibits marijuana businesses, which are federally illegal, from deducting operating expenses on state and federal income taxes.

There was an attempt in 2021 to update Missouri’s tax laws to help the industry.

But Gov. Mike Parson vetoed such legislation because of a clause that gave tax breaks to companies under city and county public health restrictions.

Related Stories From MjBiz

Legal

Documents reveal how IRS became more adept at evaluating marijuana company taxes
An informational graphic showing inside 280e IRS audits

Canada

Canadian marijuana company Delta 9 cutting capacity, jobs to save money
Image depicting economic woes, layoffs, recession

Finance

Cannabis, alcohol company Tilray reports revenue decline, hints at M&A
Image of a Tilray grow room
Briefs Finance Legal Manufacturing Medical & Recreational Missouri Recreational Retail 