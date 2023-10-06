Missouri marijuana product recall hearing moved to December

By MJBizDaily Staff

MJBizCon 2023 tickets are now on sale! Discover the business solutions to elevate your cannabis retail game. Buy your ticket today.

An administrative hearing to weigh the merits of a massive marijuana product recall in Missouri has been pushed to December.

Missouri’s Administrative Hearing Commission was set to hear arguments from cannabis regulators and Delta Extraction, but a joint motion between the manufacturer and state attorneys extended the hearing to Dec. 1 at the earliest, the Missouri Independent reported.

Missouri regulators suspended Delta Extraction’s marijuana business license on Aug. 2 and accused the company of sourcing materials from an unlicensed facility.

Then, on Aug. 14, the state recalled roughly 62,000 marijuana products infused with distillate from the Robertson-based company, including vape pens, cartridges and gummies.

The recall has led to millions of dollars in lost sales and inventory for retailers and manufacturers, according to industry sources and court documents obtained by MJBizDaily.

Delta Extraction has denied the charges and has asked the commission to rescind its license suspension and void the recall.

The recall has already triggered one lawsuit against Delta Extraction, by Dark Horse Medicinals, with others likely to follow, including potential litigation against the state and/or regulators since the recalled products and distillate were purchased legally and through licensed suppliers.

In late August, a Missouri circuit judge dismissed Delta Extraction’s motion to halt the recall.

Related Stories From MjBiz

Legal

Widespread product recall upends Missouri’s cannabis industry
Image of a tray of vape cartridges

Cultivation

Missouri regulators award 48 cannabis microbusiness licenses
Image of Missouri's state capitol building with the Missouri River in the foreground.

Legal

Hearing set for Missouri’s cannabis recall, but decision will take time
Image of Missouri's state capitol building with the Missouri River in the foreground.
All U.S. Briefs Legal Manufacturing Medical & Recreational Missouri News by State Recreational Retail 
Emerald Logo
© 2023  Emerald X, LLC. All Rights Reserved.
ABOUT CAREERS AUTHORIZED SERVICE PROVIDERS DO NOT SELL MY PERSONAL INFORMATION    TERMS OF USE PRIVACY POLICY